Drug Take Back/Shred Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at Athens State University located at 300 N. Beatty St. People coming through the drive-thru to drop off items are advised to enter from Hobbs Street.
Shred Day has been going on for 15 years but has never been done at Athens State previously.
“We've done it a long time, but this is our first time doing it at Athens State, but they have been wonderful in supporting it,” Tricia Pruitt said, regional vice president of the Better Business Bureau North Alabama.
The last three years they have been doing it at Calhoun Community College, according to Pruitt, but she's happy to bring it to Athens.
“The thing about Athens that I love, especially with all my kids living there now, is they (Athens community) just turns out for stuff,” she said. “They take advantage of what you offer and that's why we offer it. To be the size of the town and having it grow by leaps and bounds, people have just been great to come out to support.”
Pruitt said the event takes place four times of year out of her office in Cullman, Decatur, Athens and Moulton, with hundreds of cars coming through each time.
Shred Day has been held on cold days and on days as high at 97 degrees, but that doesn't stop people from bringing their items, according to Pruitt.
The event was originally started as something for residents to protect against identity theft by having a way to destroy documents with sensitive information and for ecological reasons, according to Pruitt. But it has grown over the years to include so much more.
“As time as gone on, we have added components like electronic recycling and drug take backs to keep the meds out of the water supply and the landfill,” she said.
Clothing and household items can also be donated to benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama. TV's are accepted for a $10 fee.
If you'd like to volunteer or have any questions, contact Pruitt at 256-355-5170.
