Four curves, three intersections and two school roads will soon twinkle a little more prominently for drivers, part of a project to improve safety in Limestone County.
Limestone County Commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 8 to approve a resolution allowing investment earnings from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama's Safety Incentive Discount Program and from the county's general fund to be used for purchasing LED road signs in the county. The project is expected to cost $45,738.80, which will include not only signs for at least two locations in each district but three spare signs for future use.
"Any chance we get to improve the safety for the citizens in our county is a great day," Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said Tuesday.
Daly first proposed the resolution to the Commission during the Sept. 8 work session. He told commissioners he'd love to have funding approved for similar safety improvement projects every year, saying they looked at areas where automotive wrecks are most common.
By installing LED-lighted signs, not only could drivers be better warned about upcoming curves or intersections, but law enforcement and other first responders may not have to respond so often to wrecks at those areas, he explained.
In the weeks following the resolution's approval, the county worked to determine which intersections would be best served by the updated signage. They are as follows:
• District 1 — Signs warning of a curve on Copeland Road, west of Turner Lane; flashing school zone signs on Cedar Hill Road, on either side of Gatlin Road, near Cedar Hill Elementary;
• District 2 — Crosswalk signs with push buttons on Sanderson Road, at Creekside Elementary/Primary; 48-inch stop signs at the intersection of McCulley Mill and Pepper roads;
• District 3 — Signs warning of a curve, including two-sided chevron signs, on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, on either side of Neely Road; signs warning of a curve on Harris Station Road near Swan Creek;
• District 4 — Signs warning of a curve on Elk River Mills Road, on either side of Williams Road; 48-inch stop sign on Easter Ferry Road at the intersection of Edgewood Road; and 48-inch stop sign on Cross Key Road at the intersection of Easter Ferry Road.
There will also be two spare "curve ahead" warning signs and a spare 48-inch stop sign purchased, according to a list provided by the Commission.
"I would like to thank the Commission for voting to allow the additional funds to be added to complete this important safety project that will benefit each district in our county," Daly said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.