Silly kindergartners

Students in Amy Bates' kindergarten class at Sugar Creek Elementary School flash their best silly faces after a photo shoot Tuesday for the "Class of 2032" magazine. The magazine will include every kindergarten class in every city, county and private school in Limestone County, as well as each kindergartner's name, dream job and hero. This year's magazine, featuring an underwater theme, will be available Sept. 27.

