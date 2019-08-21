Students in Amy Bates' kindergarten class at Sugar Creek Elementary School flash their best silly faces after a photo shoot Tuesday for the "Class of 2032" magazine. The magazine will include every kindergarten class in every city, county and private school in Limestone County, as well as each kindergartner's name, dream job and hero. This year's magazine, featuring an underwater theme, will be available Sept. 27.
Jess Colton Bates, age 28, of Elkmont, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Bates was born July 3, 1991, in Limestone County to Jimmy Bates and Cynthia Smith Bates. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Wade Smith. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.…
Funeral for Alice Marie Bass Shoulders, 82, will be noon Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Athens. Visitation is one hour before the funeral in the church. Burial is in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
John Simpson Richardson, 94, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1924, to Roswell Richardson Jr. and Hortense Simpson Richardson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maryleen Duncan Richardson; son, John Richardson Jr., and daughter, K…
Horace "Jim" Wilson, age 86, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Mr. Wilson was born May 26, 1933, in Morgan County to Jim Wilson and Nina Bentley Wilson. Funeral for Mr. Wilson will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, with Brother Terry Lamar and Brot…
