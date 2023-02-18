Limestone County Council on Aging Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge (256)-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: NO MEALS!!! PRESIDENT’S DAY.
Tuesday: Smoked sausage link/bun, creamed corn, okra and tomatoes, apple or fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Wednesday: Apple juice, chicken rice bake, parslied sliced carrots, collard greens, cornbread, butterscotch pudding, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Thursday: Seasoned ground beef, lettuce/cheese/tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, orange or fresh fruit, milk/chocolate milk, sour cream and mild taco sauce.
Friday: Orange juice, chicken breast/poultry gravy, navy beans, country vegetable medley, wheat bread, fruit pie or pastry, milk and margarine.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday thru Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Athens Activity Center Amy Golden (256)262-1525 Menu
Monday: CLOSED for President’s Day
Tuesday: Chicken tenders with broccoli casserole and peach cobbler
Wednesday: Taco salad
Thursday: Homemade chicken noodle soup and sandwich
Announcements
Lunch served Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m.
Rentals available for small groups and large events up to 285 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.