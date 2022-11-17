Week of Nov. 21-25 Limestone County Council on Aging
Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator (256)216-3909
Office (256)233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Apple juice, chicken parmesan bake, green limas, butternut squash, wheat bread, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: BBQ pork riblet, parslied mashed potatoes, collard greens, cornbread, sliced peaches, yellow cake, milk/buttermilk and margarine.
Wednesday: Thanksgiving Theme Meal: Sliced turkey/gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean almondine, whole grain roll, cranberry salad, cranberry sauce, iced carrot cake, milk and margarine.
Thursday: CLOSED. HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY!
Friday: CLOSED.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The first Tuesday of each month is to Wal-Mart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
