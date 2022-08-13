Week of Aug. 15-19, 2022 Limestone County Council on Aging Tracy Wooldridge/Nutrition Coordinator -256-216-3909 Office (256)-233-6412
Hours: Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner, Owens Senior Centers are open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodsprings Senior Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
Senior menus:
Monday: Blended Juice, meatloaf/tomato gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, wheat bread, watermelon fruited gelatin, milk and margarine.
Tuesday: Honey mustard pork loin, parslied potatoes, Tuscan blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh orange, chocolate cake, milk and margarine.
Wednesday: Sliced turkey/wheat bread (2), sliced cheese, tomato/lettuce, three bean salad, apple or fresh fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk/chocolate milk, mustard/mayonnaise.
Thursday: Apple juice, Salisbury steak/brown gravy, collard greens, mushed potatoes, cornbread, butterscotch pudding, milk/buttermilk, margarine.
Friday: Orange juice, beef hotdog/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, cherry pastry, milk, mustard/ketchup/mayonnaise.
Announcements:
The Administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open, hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need help with medication through a PAP/Pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, please contact Carla Sims at (256)-233-6412 for more information and to see if you qualify.
Transportation is now available for doctor’s appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call in advance to schedule.
Shopping trips are now running. The 1st Tuesday of each month is to Walmart, other Tuesdays it goes to other grocery stores and Dollar General. Please call in advance to schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.