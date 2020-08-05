The Land Use Committee of Launch 2035 has named its first executive director for the Singing River Trail project, an effort to connect Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties with a long-distance trail system.
John Kvach has been named to the position. Kvach is no stranger to North Alabama, having spent 10 years as an associate professor of Southern history at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. According to a bio from the Singing River Project, Kvach has authored multiple books, articles and blogs on history, Southern culture and American society. He has also worked as a park ranger on the Potomac River and has worked on multiple historic preservation and public history projects.
“John is excited to get to work and make the Singing River Trail a reality for North Alabama,” said the group on its website.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Singing River Project or volunteering can email Kvoch at john@singingrivertrail.com or send him a private message.
According to the project's website, Launch 2035 is comprised of “representatives from federal, state, county, municipal and private agencies developed the Singing River Trail Master Plan over the course of a 15-month period from March 2018 (to) July 2019.” Swan Creek Greenway and Swan Creek trailhead in Athens are listed as parts of what will become the trail.
The Singing River Project gets its name from the Tennessee River, which was referred to as the “Singing River” by the Yuchi Indian tribe that once lived along it. The tribe believed a woman who lived in the river sang to them, hence the name.
