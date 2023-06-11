A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 10, has claimed the life of an Athens woman, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jessica N. Wise, 36, was fatally injured when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Wise was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 127 near the 9 mile marker, approximately two miles north of Elkmont, in Limestone County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
