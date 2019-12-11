Shoppers still looking for unique finds this Christmas season are being urged to visit downtown Athens this weekend as part of the ninth annual Sippin Cider Festival.
The event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, will include stores offering specials and door prize giveaways. For children, marshmallows will be roasted and Santa Claus will pay a visit.
The main attraction, however, will be the cider, as businesses compete against each other to win best recipe. Participating merchants will offer cider samples to customers, who will be urged to vote for their favorite. The merchant with the most votes will receive the coveted cider cup and bragging rights for the next year.
“We have a record number of participating businesses this year, so, come downtown and enjoy shopping and Sippin around The Square,” said Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street. “It’s free and fun for the whole family.”
She added that while sipping on cider, guests can tackle their Christmas shopping and browse for unique holiday decorations while also supporting local businesses.
The following downtown businesses will have cider:
• Bennett's Clothing;
• Belles & Beaus;
• Boneyard Antiques;
• CEI Bookstore;
• Crawford's Gifts;
• Epiphany Boutiques;
• Garnet's on The Square;
• Hendricks-Patton Co. Inc.;
• High Cotton Arts;
• Pimentos;
• Snapdragon Kids;
• Square Clock Coffee;
• Tammy's Fine Jewelry;
• Terranova;
• Tootlebugs;
• Trashy Heart;
• Trinity's;
• The Warten House;
• UG White;
• Wildwood Deli;
• Village Pizza;
• Bird's Nest;
• Love & Aloha Art; and
• Gypsy Market.
Attendees are also encouraged to take photos and videos and tag Athens Main Street on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Gift of music
In addition to Sippin Cider, the Athens Arts League is encouraging patrons to check out the latest installment of its Alabama Music Series concerts on Saturday.
“The concert is free for the community and features a variety of styles of Christmas music from local performers,” said Athens Arts League Vice President Diane Lehr. “The community will definitely feel the Christmas spirit at High Cotton Arts.”
The concert will feature:
• Members of Athens Dulcimers strumming Christmas carols from 4-4:30 p.m.;
• Malone Family and Friends singing holiday favorites in a capella style from 4:30-5 p.m.; and
• The Sounds of Three spicing up Christmas tunes with a Spanish flavor from 5-5:30 p.m.
High Cotton Arts will participate in Sippin Cider following the concert, and local musician and Athens Arts League board member Mike Johnson will provide acoustic Christmas music until 8 p.m.
High Cotton Arts is at 103 W. Washington St. in Athens.
