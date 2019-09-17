Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk said Tuesday he's looking forward to bringing his experience in public education to a new setting as director of schools for Bristol City Board of Education.
The new district is located in Bristol, Tennessee, a city along the Tennessee-Virginia state line. The Bristol Herald Courier announced Monday the BCBOE voted during its Monday night meeting to begin contract negotiations with Sisk.
Sisk told The News Courier he completed contract negotiations Tuesday morning and was awaiting a final vote of approval. He expected to start work Nov. 4.
"In the next couple of months, the (Limestone County Board of Education) will receive data about our growth projections, about facilities, planning," Sisk said. "The board has already started a process to come up with a five-year plan, so it makes sense that the board be in a position to select an instructional leader that can be on the front end in the design, rollout, implementation and completion of that plan."
Meanwhile, Sisk said, he's planning to put his 32 years of experience in Alabama's public education system to work in Tennessee. He said the district was looking for someone with experience in career technical education and school construction projects.
"Working together with our board (in Limestone County), we have been able to achieve quite a few milestones — from expansion of tech programs to growing the largest career tech center in the state, to building one of the fastest-growing virtual schools in the state," Sisk said.
He said he had "absolutely been humbled and honored" to serve as Limestone County's superintendent, but he's always wanted to be a part of a city district.
"It's a beautiful part of the country," Sisk said. "Jennie and I love the mountains, and we both enjoy country music. ... The community is very warm and inviting, just like Limestone County."
Sisk said he plans to submit for retirement in Alabama, which would allow him to draw a pension based on his years of service and average final compensation. Earlier this year, he worked with other superintendents to improve retirement benefits for educators, but the bill never made it into law.
Many educators retire from Alabama's system and draw a pension check while working in another state's education system. Sisk plans to do the same.
"I have worked 32 years up to this point in public education, an overwhelming majority of it in Alabama," Sisk said. "This is an opportunity to put that experience to use somewhere else as well. ... It allows me to double-dip a little bit, but more importantly, it allows me more opportunity and new adventures."
What's next for Limestone
LCBOE Chairman Bret McGill said board members would discuss their options in searching for a new superintendent during the Oct. 1 work session. He said the district being as strong as it is would be a huge help in finding Sisk's replacement.
"It's hard to recruit someone to a broken system," McGill said. "... I want someone to come in who cares about Limestone County and wants to do well for its kids ... someone who wants to carry this district further."
An interim superintendent will be announced by Nov. 1, he said. Board members have 180 days from then to search for and announce Sisk's replacement.
