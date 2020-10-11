Kindness is making trips “across the pond” during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Sister Cities of Athens, Alabama, and Stonehaven, Scotland, are sharing cards and gifts of encouragement with their communities’ senior citizens.
Earlier this year, members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, Mayor’s Office, Athens-Limestone Tourism Association and the community sent cards of encouragement and small gifts to nursing homes in the Stonehaven area. The Mayor’s Office recently received a thank you booklet with pictures, poems, recipes and notes of thanks.
“A fantastic expression of friendship at a difficult time,” wrote someone from the care home Clashfarquhar House.
“You did a great job with all your messages to us, keep going strong,” wrote Rose, age 80.
“It was so lovely that you thought of us. It really did lift our spirits. I send my wishes for your good health and happiness. God bless you,” wrote Audrey who said her age is 90 and a half.
In return, children from Stonehaven recently sent postcards to Athens to share with nursing homes here. The postcards include drawings of Scottish icons such as thistle and include messages such as “Stay safe. Be happy.”
The Mayor’s Office will send the postcards on to local nursing homes to share with their residents. The Scottish group is also working through the permitting process to send thistle seeds for the nursing homes to plant for residents to enjoy.
The City of Athens, Tourism, Athens City Schools and Athens State University began work with the Stonehaven & NE Scotland Twinning Group in 2018. The groups officially approved a twinning agreement in 2019 to promote tourism and educational, cultural and business opportunities.
“Good deeds are not restricted by COVID-19, we just have to be creative,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “In a time when we typically use our electronic devices to share texts or emails, it is refreshing to see people, especially children and students, draw pictures and write notes by hand to bring a smile to someone’s face.”
