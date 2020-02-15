Those who visit downtown Athens have a new place to pause and watch the sights.
In a ceremony Friday, the Athens-Limestone Foundation for Aging dedicated two new benches that will be installed on the northeast side of the Limestone County Courthouse. One of the benches is in memory of the late Martha Jo Leonard, while the other is in honor of Helen Greenhaw and in memory of her husband, Jackie Greenhaw.
The Greenhaws and Leonard each have made a name for themselves in Athens history as active members of its community. Leonard was a member of the Athens Rotary Club, Athens-Limestone County Community Foundation, Council on Aging, Poke Sallet Follies. She also worked with the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, and an annual golf tournament is held in her name to raise money for HOF scholarships.
Jackie Greenhaw was also well-known in the local sports community, having served as a coach, teacher and administrator. The Jackie Greenhaw Foundation Room at Athens High School was dedicated in 2018 as a way of honoring the late member of the Athens City Board of Education, who helped start the Athens City Schools Foundation and had amassed quite the collection of local sports memorabilia over the years. Jackie Greenhaw also worked with the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, United Way of Athens-Limestone County and Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.
Helen Greenhaw continues working with the community. In addition to serving on the Athens-Limestone Foundation for Aging, she volunteers with school system projects, the city of Athens and other organizations. Jim Moffatt, who spoke at the ceremony, noted the irony of dedicating a place to sit given all the work the Greenhaws and Leonard did for Athens and Limestone County.
"We will miss them forever, but in a way they're not gone, because what they've done is all around us," he said. "I can't imagine what they're saying now."
Summer Christopher, one of the Greenhaws' daughters, also spoke at the ceremony. She said it was particularly fitting that the benches were dedicated on Valentine's Day.
"Most of you know Mom and Dad were high school sweethearts, so today is special for them," she said. "They were married for 58 years, and all through that doing things faithfully for their friends, neighbors and community."
Freddie Leonard, Martha Jo Leonard's son, said the ceremony and dedication were "an incredible honor." He recalled memories from his childhood in Athens, saying it really does take a village, and "what a beautiful village we have here in Athens and Limestone County."
