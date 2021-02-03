It's the first Groundhog Day since the pandemic began, and while the public couldn't attend Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow in person, students in Limestone County still celebrated the occasion with crafts and costume accessories.
At Blue Springs Elementary, kindergartners donned colored crowns and groundhog hand puppets. Others posed for photos with stuffed groundhogs, all to celebrate another year of a groundhog emerging from his burrow to predict the end of winter.
For 2021, the prediction is six more weeks of winter. It's Phil's 135th year as a weather oracle, according to the Associated Press, with the event originating in German legend about a furry rodent.
However, Phil is not the only one who participates in the U.S. AP reported a hedgehog in Connecticut agreeing with Phil's prediction, while New York City's Staten Island Chuck disagreed and predicted an early spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.