No matter what item is on your shopping list or who you're shopping for, officials are urging residents to shop local first this season and every season.
To further promote shopping small businesses, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has proclaimed Saturday as "Small Business Saturday." The proclamation notes small businesses account for 99.7% of all firms with paid employees in the United States, are responsible for 64.9% of net new jobs created between 2000 and 2018 and employ nearly half of the employees in the private sector.
However, with the ongoing pandemic, almost two-thirds of small businesses in the country have reported they need to see a significant boost in consumer spending if they want to stay in business.
"We know that small business is really the lifeblood of most communities," Marks said. "We want to take a special time and just recognize our small businesses and encourage our folks to shop small businesses."
Supporting small business goes beyond retailers in the community, too. From picking up lunch at a locally owned restaurant to getting repairs at a locally owned shop, there are a multitude of ways consumers can support small businesses in their area.
In many cases, consumers don't even have to leave their home or vehicle to show support. Online sales and curbside pickups or deliveries have become even more popular, and shoppers can leave reviews and share social media posts to further promote small businesses.
"From now until Christmas, every shopping day is vital for our small businesses," Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said. "Please choose to support your friends and neighbors. Shop local and dine local."
The need for support also extends beyond the Athens city limits. Locally owned businesses and brands can be found throughout Limestone County, and they can only continue to provide locally made products if consumers continue showing their support.
"These businesses are the backbone of our community and are always there when there is a need," Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "This year has been challenging for our small businesses, and it is more important than ever for us to show our support to them."
For shoppers that aren't sure where to start, the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce each have a business directory on their website with a majority of small businesses in their coverage area. Visit tourathens.com or greaterardmorechamber.com to learn more.
