A Limestone man whose story and pet squirrel gained national attention last month smiled and joked with fellow inmates before a preliminary hearing in his case Tuesday.
Mickey Paulk, 35, faces charges of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on those charges by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office last month. He faces an additional charge of possessing prohibited wildlife, related to his previously admitted ownership of a pet squirrel named DeezNuts.
Paulk was arraigned on the wildlife charge Monday. A bench trial for that charge, filed by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is set for Oct. 21.
Paulk arrived at the Limestone County Courthouse again Tuesday with a grin and a wink at media cameras. He joked about the attention with other inmates, including one who commented later in the courtroom that they weren't "as famous as the squirrel boy."
Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins appointed attorney Eddie Alley to defend Paulk on the local charges, according to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones. Records show the preliminary hearing was continued to Aug. 13.
The road to here
Paulk eluded capture for more than a week after a June 17 search of what Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators believed was his apartment. The search uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, body armor and a pet squirrel. Investigators were told before the search that Paulk had trained the squirrel as an attack animal and possibly fed it meth to keep it aggressive.
Less than 24 hours after the search, Paulk and the squirrel were receiving national attention. Memes, GIFs and even a Twitter account (@attacksquirrel2) dedicated to the squirrel appeared online. Paulk posted a video of himself and the squirrel to Facebook. In it, he said he retrieved the squirrel shortly after its release and denied ever feeding the squirrel meth.
Paulk continued to avoid capture by law enforcement until June 27, when investigators caught him leaving a hotel in Killen on a motorcycle that had been reported stolen from Huntsville. Paulk led law enforcement on a brief chase before crashing the motorcycle into an unmarked LCSO vehicle.
Related to the arrest, Paulk faces charges in Lauderdale County of first-degree receiving stolen property, switching tags on a vehicle, driving through a barricade, improper tag light, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper lights on a vehicle.
Paulk was released from the Lauderdale County Jail on bond June 30. He was taken to the Limestone County Jail following his release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.