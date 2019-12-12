Most of North Alabama dodged a significant winter weather bullet Tuesday, but the brief snowfall still caused a few issues for commuters.
The Athens-Limestone area received anywhere from a dusting to a half-inch, while more than an inch was reported in Huntsville and areas to the south and east. Limestone County Schools dismissed early Tuesday, and schools in the county and city started two hours later than normal Wednesday.
Law enforcement began reporting crashes in Madison and Huntsville Tuesday afternoon as state troopers noted icy patches forming on Interstate 565 and Interstate 65. More crashes were reported Wednesday morning on I-565 near the exits to Wall Triana Highway in Madison, Mooresville Road and Interstate 65.
Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said the interstates were not pretreated prior to the winter weather because pretreatment isn't effective when rain precedes the winter weather, as was the case Tuesday. He added ALDOT crews were out working overnight to treat bridges and overpasses as needed.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said no weather-related crashes were reported in Athens. Limestone County's commissioners said they saw ice forming on some bridges and shaded areas on county roads, but no significant travel issues were reported.
County Engineer Marc Massey said the county doesn't have the equipment to pretreat roads. He said the equipment is too costly, and Alabama doesn't receive enough winter weather to justify the expense. “If we knew we were going to be getting snow regularly, that's one thing, but when we know we have chip-sealing that needs to be done, spending the money to do pretreatment and the money for maintenance on the equipment doesn't make sense,” he said.
Each commissioner, however, has the means to spread sand or urea to treat icy spots after they form. Commissioners don't use salt because it is corrosive and can damage vehicles and equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.