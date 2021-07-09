A Limestone County man has been indicted in the shooting death of his father, court records show.
Daniel James Thornton, 29, was arrested on a single count of murder in March after the victim, 51-year-old David Thornton, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 22000 block of New Garden Road.
The younger Thornton had told investigators that he was in the bathroom when he heard the gunshots, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. LCSO reported the two were home alone, and rather than seek emergency medical help, Daniel Thornton called a family friend to come over.
Michelle Williamson, LCSO public information officer, said the father and son had been in a physical altercation several hours before the shooting and that Daniel Thornton admitted to using methamphetamine prior to his father's death. The possible murder weapon was later discovered with three spent shells in a burn pile on the property.
Court records show Daniel Thornton was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury on one count of murder June 30. He remained Friday in the Limestone County Detention Center with bail set at $250,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.