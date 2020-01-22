A convicted sex offender who was also charged in Limestone County for violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act was denied parole Tuesday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Charles Anthony Norton, 33, was one of six offenders denied parole by the board.
Norton is a convicted sex offender in Elmore County who was already paroled once but violated parole and was returned to prison. In 2008, Norton was sentenced to three years for a 2005 first-degree sexual abuse case and a 2008 case of criminal possession of a forged instrument in Elmore County.
In 2010, Norton was convicted again for criminal possession of a forged instrument in Autauga County. In 2015, Norton was sentenced to 15 years for violating the sex offender registration law in Elmore County. He was released from prison early and then, in 2017, convicted of three more crimes — theft of property, theft by deception and criminal possession of a forged instrument — and sentenced to one year and six months of additional prison time.
Norton was paroled, but he violated parole by failing to register as a sex offender in Limestone County. He has served fewer than five years of his 15-year sentence for the SORNA violation.
