ATLANTA — State officials and law enforcement are preparing for potential unrest at both the Alabama and Georgia capitols.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned state law enforcement agencies of the possibility of coordinated armed protests at capitol buildings in all 50 states leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The South has taken center stage throughout the 2020 election cycle and after — Georgia a hotspot of President Donald Trump’s baseless fraud allegations and Alabama after Congressman Mo Brooks’ remarks ahead of the riot in Washington, D.C. last week.
Beefed-up security greets visitors to the Georgia Statehouse while Alabama leaders say they are well-prepared to handle any violence that may ensue.
Gov. Kay Ivey said her office has been in touch with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement at a press conference on Tuesday.
“We’re prepared and I hope that it is not going to happen,” she said.
Amanda Wasden, director of external affairs with ALEA, said that the agency continuing to “monitor activity for public safety concerns and possible threats related to the ongoing protests across the nation.”
More than 160 miles away, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also said Tuesday that the state is “fully prepared” for any potential violence at the Georgia State Capitol in response to the election outcome. Georgia State Patrol, Georgia National Guard and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are coordinating security.
"As you know, we welcome peaceful protests, as we did last summer and that we want to ensure any peaceful demonstrators is able to exercise their First Amendment rights as much as they would like in a safe manner,” the Republican governor said. "But let me be clear: law breaking like we saw last week will not be tolerated here. Period.”
Kemp refused to disclose security specifics but noted the threat level is likely lower than other states are expecting.
"I think our threat level that we are seeing and hearing, in regards to the Georgia State Capitol, seems to be very low at this point in time. But we are taking nothing for granted,” he said. "I think you can see what happens when you do that, looking back to last week."
Along with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, Kemp condemned the violent riots in Washington, D.C., and has criticized President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in Georgia.
Ahead of possible armed protests, Kemp has also renewed an executive order authorizing him to deploy the Georgia Guard if necessary.
In both states, many lawmakers will not be at the capitol buildings on the planned day of the protest. Alabama’s State Capitol is closed due to the pandemic and state lawmakers are not expected to return until the legislative session starts. In Georgia, the General Assembly is taking the week off to host budget hearings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.