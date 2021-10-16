Over $16,000 was raised for the family of fallen Sheffield police officer Sgt. Nick Risner at the United States Specialty Sports Association softball tournament held at the Florence Sportsplex this past weekend.
Southern Vortex Softball, which is based in Athens, raised over $1,700 in donations for the Risner family, and USSSA softball raised a total of $16,120.
Risner was shot in the line of duty Oct. 1 and passed away from his injuries on Oct. 4 at Huntsville Hospital. Another Sheffield police officer, Max Dotson, was also injured during the shooting but survived.
There were 36 softball teams and 16 baseball teams in the tournament.
“It didn't matter who won,” said Jayne Clem, Manager of Southern Vortex softball organization and coach of the 16U softball team. “Everyone was pulling together.”
As soon as Clem found out about the tournament, she was ready.
“Some of our teams were off and weren't playing, but we had a few jump onboard,” she said.
Clem's husband is a retired police officer, so missing this tournament created to raise money for Risner's family was not an option.
“It was such an awesome and beautiful event that we pulled together in four days” she said. “Around the country you hear about defunding the police, but it's not like that here.”
