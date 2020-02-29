You can help foster, adoptive and kinship families in Limestone County access vital resources, and all it takes is buying a plate of spaghetti.
Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association's annual spaghetti dinner is 4–9 p.m. Friday, March 27, at The Revival Building, 301 W. Washington St., Athens. Tickets are on sale now, with each ticket sold supporting LCFAPA's mission to help families in the area.
"It helps us provide training, events for kids and helps support our foster care closet," said event organizer Maria Tyler. "Anything we do, this is where we get our money from."
The monthly training offered by LCFAPA helps foster parents achieve their required number of yearly continued education credits to maintain certification. Meanwhile, the association's foster care closet provides clothing, furniture, shoes, toys and more to families.
"It is open to anybody that has an open case with DHR, whether that's foster care, adult services, or child protective services, and then it also benefits our adoptive and kinship families," Tyler said.
Kinship families are families in which the caregiver is not a biological parent but is the child's relative, such as a sibling, a grandparent or an aunt or uncle. While not part of the association's name, kinship families have always been welcomed by LCFAPA because they are also fostering and in some cases adopting the children in their care.
To support these families as much as possible, LCFAPA set a goal of 800 tickets sold for the spaghetti dinner. Tickets are $5 per child 10 and younger or $10 for adults 11 and older. Each ticket grants the holder a dine-in or carryout meal of spaghetti noodles with sauce, salad, bread, dessert and a drink. Supporters can also purchase a plate to donate for $10. Donated plates will be distributed by Hearts for Homeless.
Call 256-777-9900 or email lcfapaalabama@gmail.com to arrange purchase. LCFAPA can also be reached via Facebook on the "Limestone County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association" page. Like and follow the page to stay up to date on this and other fundraisers, as well as ways to support families throughout the year.
