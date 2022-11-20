On Wednesday, the Aerospace Systems Management Program at Athens State University visited students at the SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary, where they taught the students about cube satellites.
Students from all around the world, including SPARK Academy students, will have the opportunity to participate in a collaborative learning effort with Athens State as the university sets their sights on a December 2023 launch for their STEM SAT.
“For the students, it was so exciting to meet a university student who uses the same tools as we do to build something to go to space,” said Jennifer Kennedy, SPARK lab specialist.
The program used the same type of printers and filament to create the Engineering Model Integration Aid that will be tested prior to building the final unit that will be launched into space.
Athens State professor Wayne McCain explained the process for testing the viability of the unit, which will take place in the spring.
“What we’ll do is we’ll put it in one of their chambers and condition it down to, like, minus 65 degrees Fahrenheit and soak it down there for a few days, and then we’ll raise it back up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit and leave it there for a few days and then cycle it back and forth,” McCain explained. “We will all also be doing vibration and shock on it that will simulate the lift off of the rocket and just prove that it’s structurally sound enough to survive that.”
He explained to the students that they use the same engineering methods for their STEM SAT that Kennedy and her students use in the classroom.
The presentation was an opportunity for students to see that the lessons and activities they participate in during Kennedy’s classes have real world applications for their future careers.
“Space flight changed from something that happens somewhere else to something that can happen in Athens,” Kennedy said.
