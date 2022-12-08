On Wednesday, Dec. 7, SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary unveiled a custom book vending machine, the first of its kind in North Alabama.
“One of the things that is really exciting is that it’s recreational reading. They get to choose the book, and it’s their forever book,” said SPARK Principal Lorian Charles. “The ownership of having the book, the ownership of choosing it is really important for kids to develop a love for reading.”
She went on to say, “the equity of anybody being able to own a book that they love reading is so valuable.”
According to Charles, approximately 69 percent of students at the SPARK Academy receive free or reduced lunch. This makes the impact of students being able to earn a book via merit invaluable to the development of these students.
“Kids don’t have $24 to buy the latest hardback,” Charles said. “And there are hardbacks in there. When you’re 69%, free reduced lunch, it’s important to say if I work hard, if I do the right thing, good things come.”
Media Specialist Abbi Griffin said, “the way we explain it to the kids is we want them to be extra responsible or extra kind to earn a token, and it’s not something unattainable, but it is something special.”
This book vending machine was a long time coming for Griffin and those who supported the effort.
“This was truly an effort of our school and our local community. It was our community and our businesses coming in and supporting our school, and we truly appreciate it,” Griffin said. “We’re really happy the community around us supported us in getting this.”
Griffin said donations from community members are what made the purchase possible. She thanked the Athens Lions Club, Ascend Performance Materials, Jason Roberts from Leading Edge Real Estate, The Stanford Family and The Butler Family. She added that as time goes on and books need to be refilled in the machine they hope to connect with more community partners.
