Summer vacation has barely begun, but 10 area high schoolers are skipping three days of potential pool and video game time to focus instead on learning trade skills that could help kickstart their path to a lucrative career.
The 10 students are all part of Calhoun Community College and Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce's annual SWeETY Welding Camp, a three-day camp that equips girls entering ninth through 12th grade with basic electrical and welding skills. On Tuesday, the students got to work in groups of two or three to wire electrical outlets and light switches while also taking time to learn from educators and professionals in the field.
"When you're thinking about what you want to do one day, come see me," Keith Davis, aerospace instructor at Calhoun Community College, told the group Tuesday. "Right now, every student I have is employed before they graduate. The job field is there, and they pay really well."
He said women are being actively sought after in the field, and when he shared a recent study found the average pay to be more than $30 an hour, multiple campers couldn't help dropping their jaw in surprise.
Some were new to the idea of welding or electrical careers, while others, like Ardmore native Hulee Pepper, were already interested in the field. Pepper said her sister previously took the camp, so Pepper was somewhat familiar with what she'd learn this week, too.
The camp's goal is to offer an opportunity to gain basic hands-on experience while learning about the many intricate parts that go into both welding and electrical technology, including various welding processes, procedures, electrical wiring of parts and components.
Furthermore, sponsors and speakers are set to visit the camp each day to share more about the industry, such as representatives from Indorama Ventures and Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing. Other speakers include female welding students at Calhoun, Shayne Hill of Tennessee Valley Training Center and Dawn Hagood of Osborne Jewelers. Ben Maples is returning as the camp's instructor.
"Many young women are interested in welding and technical fields but don't have an opportunity to expand their knowledge in that area at school," said Gwen Baker, dual enrollment director at Calhoun. "SWeETY camp is ideal for those young ladies, as it helps expand their knowledge in a field that has been seen for many years as non-traditional for women."
