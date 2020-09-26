Talk of the political divide our nation currently faces was a major theme between speakers during the Limestone County Republicans rally for President Donald Trump held Thursday at the Limestone County Event Center in Athens.
People from across the area attended the rally, which saw no disruptions other than the usual noise of a passing train. Many attendees wore masks, and most families maintained social distancing during the event.
Noah Wahl, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee, started off the event by saying the group wished Trump could be at the rally in person but knew he needed to spend time elsewhere.
“It's a fight our president has to fight to win reelection,” Wahl said. “He is in the battleground states where he needs to be, and we are we need to be.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was among the guest speakers at the event. He said the 2020 presidential election will be the most important one held since 1860.
“We saw an erosion occur that required a civil war to change things,” Merrill said. “Today, we are in a position where we know there is a clear divide between the people who believe socialism is the answer to our problems and the people who believe in freedom, independence and clarity of service. That's why we believe Donald Trump has to be president for four more years.”
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, another guest speaker, also said he supports Trump because he is not for socialism and larger government.
“(Trump) is for the growth of our economy and the American worker,” Ainsworth said. “That's why he's going to win this election.”
Ainsworth also praised Trump, saying he supports the president's stance as someone who is pro-life, has cut taxes, brought back jobs from overseas and is not a career politician.
“(Trump) has fought against the swamp since Day 1,” Ainsworth said. “He has fought for our values and taken a business mindset to Washington, D.C.”
While the rally was primarily for Trump, Wahl said the LC Republicans were there in support of all party members on the Nov. 3 ballot, including several local candidates and statewide candidates Tommy Tuberville and Mo Brooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.