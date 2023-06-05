The Athens City Council voted on June 5 concerning an ordinance to overturn a Nov. 2022 ordinance that allows medical cannabis dispensaries in the city limits.
The new ordinance failed after a 2-2 split vote at the Monday morning meeting.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 1:46 pm
