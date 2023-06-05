Athens city council medical cannabis

An Athens resident addresses the city council concerning their pending vote about medical cannabis dispensaries in Athens.

 c.p. bailey/the news courier

The Athens City Council voted on June 5 concerning an ordinance to overturn a Nov. 2022 ordinance that allows medical cannabis dispensaries in the city limits. 

The new ordinance failed after a 2-2 split vote at the Monday morning meeting.

