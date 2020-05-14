The speed limit on Forrest Street in Athens, between U.S. 31 and Lindsay Lane, is now 35 mph.
Athens City Council members approved an ordinance lowering the limit during their meeting Monday.
The new speed limit will take effect immediately upon publication of the ordinance in The News Courier's legals section.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the speed limit needed to be lowered to 35 to improve safety. Residential and commercial growth are increasing in the area, which in turn increases traffic.
The proposed ordinance lowering the limit was introduced by District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert at the council's April 27 meeting. The council said at the time it would wait until Monday's meeting to vote on the proposal. That gave residents time to reach out to council members and voice their opinions on the proposed change.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales, who opposed lowering the speed limit at the April 27 meeting, changed his mind after hearing from various citizens and voted in favor.
"At the last council meeting, I talked about the negative points on why I didn't think this was a good idea. I talked about traffic bunching up and all that. I've probably heard from 25 or 30 people, emails and phone calls, sometimes both. They brought out some good points. They talked about the sidewalk being so close to the street, and that's a legitimate concern. I guess I'm going to support this. I've had several who didn't want me to support it, but the overwhelming majority wants me to support it."
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper concurred.
"I'm the same," he said. "I had a lot of emails, and I even talked to some about splitting the difference, going with 40 (mph)."
Seibert told fellow council members, "It's pretty clear where the residents stand, the people who live there want it. The people who don't live there, some of them don't want it, but I'm not really concerned about them."
Harper added, "Well, I had some who lived there who didn't want it, or they did want it, or they live right off Forrest Street."
Joining Wales and Harper in voting to lower the limit were Seibert and District 3 Council President Frank Travis. Council District 4 has been vacant since Joseph Cannon was elected Limestone County License Commissioner. That seat will be filled after the Aug. 25 municipal election.
