Associates at a local clothing boutique worked Saturday to bring holiday cheer to several Limestone County children.
Level Up South, an urban clothing store in Athens, arranged a toy giveaway and fun day with Santa.
Boutique sales associates, including Dyshekia Malone and Sheena Yarbrough, bought bikes, Barbie dolls, headphones, Airpods and more to be given to area children, according to Yarbrough.
“We wanted to do it for Christmas,” Yarbrough said. “Some families may need a little help this year.”
Children also had the opportunity to take photos with Santa free of charge. Yarbrough said it's the boutique's way of giving back to the community.
Members of the Level Up South team called the event a success and hope to have an even better turnout next year.
Level Up South, at 616 U.S. 31 South in Athens, opened in July 2019. Yarbrough said they are happy to be part of the Athens community.
“We love it,” she said, adding the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce has been a big help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.