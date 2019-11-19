The deadline has been extended for those who want to help adoptive, foster and kinship families this holiday season.
The Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association will accept table sponsorships and other monetary donations for its annual Christmas party through Dec. 10. The event serves as a way for any child in a foster, adoptive or kinship family in Limestone County to hang out with others in similar situations — and for adults to do the same.
"It just gives us a chance to be with other people who 'get it,'" said Maria Tyler, who works with the nonprofit. "... Our DHR workers come; some of our attorneys come. It's a laid-back night to see our workers in a different environment."
It's also a way for siblings to reconnect. While the Limestone County Department of Human Resources tries to keep siblings together, there are times when separation is unavoidable. Activities like the annual Christmas party give those siblings a way to meet up, spend time together and try to keep part of their holiday traditions alive.
"It's just a fun night for everyone to get together," Tyler said. "Right now, we're expecting 150 kids."
Donations of any amount are appreciated and will go directly to LCFAPA and event costs, but table sponsorships, which are $100 each, allow the donor to highlight their business, organization or family in the process. Tyler said sponsored tables can be decorated with business cards, informational material and family photos.
Meanwhile, the money raised will help cover party activities and food for the foster, adoptive and kinship families that attend. Tyler said anyone in the household is invited. This year's theme is "Polar Express," so a lot of the decorations and activities are train-related.
Kids can enjoy inflatables, drink hot chocolate, decorate cookies and make crafts. LCFAPA is making a special effort this year to include kinship families in the festivities. Kinship families are families in which a non-parent member is raising the parent's children, such as a grandmother raising grandchildren or an uncle raising nieces and nephews.
While kinship families have always been welcome in the LCFAPA — after all, they are fostering and in some cases adopting the children in their care — they may not realize the training options and other resources available to them with the association.
Those who wish to support these resources and provide a relaxing night for these families may donate via PayPal to lcfapaalabama@gmail.com or donate by mail to LCFAPA, P.O. Box 755, Athens, AL 35612. Donations are accepted year-round and are tax-deductible. Anyone with questions can reach Tyler at 256-777-9900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.