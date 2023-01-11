ATHENS, Ala. – Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open January 17 in Athens’ MidTown Center shopping center at 171 U.S. Hwy 31 North. This new locally-owned business is the latest of the franchise’s more than 1,800 locations across the U.S. and Canada. “Sport Clips offers our clients the expertise of well-trained stylists in a fun, casual environment where they can enjoy watching sports on TV during their haircut. We’re looking forward to introducing clients to our services and distinctive experience,” said Trevor Butcher, owner of the new Sport Clips. “The Sport Clips concept is growing across the country, and we’re proud to make it a part of Athens’ retail community.”
The new Sport Clips will offer:
● Haircut services, including the “Ultimate MVP Experience” that features a precision haircut, massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment.
● Sport Clips stylists who are the pros in men’s hair and specialize in hair care for men and boys and stay up-to-date on trends.
● Large, flat-screen televisions playing sports programming at each haircut station and in the lobby.
● Online Check In is the best way to schedule service with an estimated wait time. It’s easy to use Online Check In at www.sportclips.com/checkin or download the app for iOS or Android.
● Contactless payment through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.
Sport Clips in Athens will also provide free “Ultimate MVP upgrades,” including a massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel treatment, and neck and shoulder massage, to all first-time clients who purchase a haircut service. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.sportlcips.com/al506.
