TUSCALOOSA — Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.
Jasmine Adkins of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Sophia Alvarado of Madison: Bachelor of Arts
Kathryn Anderson of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Education
Hannah Beaird of Harvest: Master of Social Work
Kristen Beasley of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Tyler Belviy of Harvest: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Timothy Berry of Madison: Bachelor of Music
Slaton Black of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Alexander Boothe of Madison: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Brooke Boseck of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Matthew Brand of Madison: Master of Arts
Kimberly Campbell of Madison: Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Jhony Carranza Saravia of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lauren Chavez of Harvest: Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Chelsea Cooper of Madison: Master of Science
Emery Davis of Elkmont: Master of Science
Anna DuVall of Toney: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Jordyn Elke of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Education
Ryan Gallagher of Madison: Bachelor of Arts
Christine Gorden of Madison: Master of Tax Accounting
Sophie Greenhaw of Athens: Bachelor of Science
Carson Guinn of Harvest: Bachelor of Science in Education
Kyndahl Harris of Madison: Bachelor of Science
Vivien Hembree of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Mallory Jewell of Athens: Bachelor of Arts
Abigail Johnson of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Education
Lauryn Johnson of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Kiamsha Jones of Madison: Master of Business Administration
Ryan Jones of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Samuel Jones of Decatur: Master of Tax Accounting
Kylie Ledesma of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tyler Littlejohn of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Blake Martin of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Ian Martin of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Landon Martin of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Yasmina Martinez Kilgore of Harvest: Bachelor of Social Work
Arin Massey of Toney: Bachelor of Science
Joseph May of Decatur: Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Olivia McCurry of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Education
Shawn McKeever of Madison: Master of Business Administration
Jacob McNairy of Athens: Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Rachael Mitchell of Decatur: Master of Social Work
Maryam Moradi of Madison: Bachelor of Science
Abraham Ortiz-Perez of Madison: Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics
Sydney Phillips of Madison: Master of Social Work
Omar Pointer of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Education
Clayton Randolph of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Jenny Renfroe of Athens: Bachelor of Science
Matthew Richards of Harvest: Bachelor of Arts
Joshua Rivera of Ardmore: Master of Social Work
Jesstina Simpson of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Magan Smith of Elkmont: Bachelor of Arts
Tia Smith of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Education
Danielle Spencer of Madison: Master of Science
Sydney Spier of Madison: Master of Accountancy
James Strickland of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Julia Sturges of Decatur: Bachelor of Arts
Mallory Underwood of Athens: Master of Business Administration
Isaiah Vasquez of Harvest: Bachelor of Science in Education
Nicholas Wachtel of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Devin Weese of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Hannah Wells of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Robert Wells of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Kenneth Wilhelm of Elkmont: Bachelor of Arts
Caleb Williams of Madison: Master of Public Administration
Robert Wilson of Decatur: Bachelor of Arts
Savannah Wilson of Madison: Master of Science
Breona Winn of Harvest: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Trent Young of Athens: Master of Accountancy
