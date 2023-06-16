TUSCALOOSA — Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.

Jasmine Adkins of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Sophia Alvarado of Madison: Bachelor of Arts

Kathryn Anderson of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Education

Hannah Beaird of Harvest: Master of Social Work

Kristen Beasley of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Tyler Belviy of Harvest: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Timothy Berry of Madison: Bachelor of Music

Slaton Black of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Alexander Boothe of Madison: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Brooke Boseck of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Matthew Brand of Madison: Master of Arts

Kimberly Campbell of Madison: Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Jhony Carranza Saravia of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lauren Chavez of Harvest: Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Chelsea Cooper of Madison: Master of Science

Emery Davis of Elkmont: Master of Science

Anna DuVall of Toney: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Jordyn Elke of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Education

Ryan Gallagher of Madison: Bachelor of Arts

Christine Gorden of Madison: Master of Tax Accounting

Sophie Greenhaw of Athens: Bachelor of Science

Carson Guinn of Harvest: Bachelor of Science in Education

Kyndahl Harris of Madison: Bachelor of Science

Vivien Hembree of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Mallory Jewell of Athens: Bachelor of Arts

Abigail Johnson of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Education

Lauryn Johnson of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Kiamsha Jones of Madison: Master of Business Administration

Ryan Jones of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Samuel Jones of Decatur: Master of Tax Accounting

Kylie Ledesma of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tyler Littlejohn of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Blake Martin of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Ian Martin of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Landon Martin of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Yasmina Martinez Kilgore of Harvest: Bachelor of Social Work

Arin Massey of Toney: Bachelor of Science

Joseph May of Decatur: Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Olivia McCurry of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Education

Shawn McKeever of Madison: Master of Business Administration

Jacob McNairy of Athens: Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Rachael Mitchell of Decatur: Master of Social Work

Maryam Moradi of Madison: Bachelor of Science

Abraham Ortiz-Perez of Madison: Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Mechanics

Sydney Phillips of Madison: Master of Social Work

Omar Pointer of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Education

Clayton Randolph of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Jenny Renfroe of Athens: Bachelor of Science

Matthew Richards of Harvest: Bachelor of Arts

Joshua Rivera of Ardmore: Master of Social Work

Jesstina Simpson of Decatur: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Magan Smith of Elkmont: Bachelor of Arts

Tia Smith of Toney: Bachelor of Science in Education

Danielle Spencer of Madison: Master of Science

Sydney Spier of Madison: Master of Accountancy

James Strickland of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Julia Sturges of Decatur: Bachelor of Arts

Mallory Underwood of Athens: Master of Business Administration

Isaiah Vasquez of Harvest: Bachelor of Science in Education

Nicholas Wachtel of Athens: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Devin Weese of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Hannah Wells of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Robert Wells of Madison: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Kenneth Wilhelm of Elkmont: Bachelor of Arts

Caleb Williams of Madison: Master of Public Administration

Robert Wilson of Decatur: Bachelor of Arts

Savannah Wilson of Madison: Master of Science

Breona Winn of Harvest: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Trent Young of Athens: Master of Accountancy

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

