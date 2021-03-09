Residents in Ardmore may have noticed the city looking a bit more fit after this weekend. After all, it recently lost more than 1 ton of weight — in trash.
Thanks to the efforts of 150 volunteers, almost 5,000 pounds of trash were collected across three locations in Limestone County during the fifth annual Ardmore Spring Clean and fourth annual Trash Attack. There were 2,550 pounds of litter picked up in Ardmore alone during the effort.
The spring clean is sponsored by United Pest & Turf Control Inc. with the help of the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, while the overall Trash Attack is sponsored by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority and various governmental organizations.
“The event went very well,” said Leigh Patterson, executive director of KALB. “Overall, this year's Trash Attack was a huge success. It was great to see the community pull together again and work to make Athens and Limestone County a more beautiful place.”
More than 100 volunteers helped pick up in Ardmore alone, with Patterson saying participation in the event was the highest yet across the county.
“We had such an amazing turnout today at our Fifth Annual Ardmore Spring Clean,” event coordinator Trent Heard said on social media. “Just look at that mountain of trash removed from the streets of Ardmore. A very special thank you to Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and the Greater Ardmore Chamber for all of their help as well as so many other local businesses, organizations and community members that contributed to the overall success of the days event. It is much appreciated.”
Patterson said KALB and United Pest & Turf Control were aided by multiple organizations. She said the Greater Ardmore Chamber donated lunch for the volunteers in the spring clean, while Limestone County commissioners Daryl Sammet and LaDon Townsend each provided trailers to transport the collected litter, with Townsend also providing a litter crew to help out.
Athens Police Department pitched in a litter van and trailer to help out as well.
“On behalf of KALB Staff and the KALB Commission, we are truly grateful for all of the support that we received for these events,” Patterson said in a social media post. “We could not do what we do by ourselves, and we appreciate the community, business and local government support that we continue to receive. Thank you all.”
Patterson said KALB plans to keep the event going in the future.
