Vicky Dowd gets ready to catch her granddaughter Abigail at the bottom of a slide at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on Thursday. Dowd said Abigail loves being able to get out and play at the park. Just a few weeks ago, Limestone County was dealing with ice and snow events, but now residents are enjoying the warmer weather. Abigail's great-grandmother, Helen Carter, said she is just glad to be outside.
News Courier/J.R. Tidwell
Young Abigail Dowd sits on the lap of her grandmother Vicky Dowd, next to her great-grandmother Helen Carter. The group represented three generations having fun Thursday at Big Spring Memorial Park. Three weeks ago, Limestone County saw both ice and snow in a weeklong winter event, and now residents are glad to be able to get outside as temperatures climb while spring approaches.
News Courier/J.R. Tidwell
editor's pick
SPRING IN THE AIR: Residents enjoying warmer weather
By J.R. Tidwell
jr@athensnews-courier.com
Vicky Dowd gets ready to catch her granddaughter Abigail at the bottom of a slide at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on Thursday. Dowd said Abigail loves being able to get out and play at the park. Just a few weeks ago, Limestone County was dealing with ice and snow events, but now residents are enjoying the warmer weather. Abigail's great-grandmother, Helen Carter, said she is just glad to be outside.
Young Abigail Dowd sits on the lap of her grandmother Vicky Dowd, next to her great-grandmother Helen Carter. The group represented three generations having fun Thursday at Big Spring Memorial Park. Three weeks ago, Limestone County saw both ice and snow in a weeklong winter event, and now residents are glad to be able to get outside as temperatures climb while spring approaches.
Charles Vernon Ezell, born March 8, 1934, passed away at his home in Athens on March 10, 2021, at the age of 87. He was born to T.E. (Thomas Edward) Ezell and Ella Mae Smith Ezell in Athens, Alabama. He married Maude Ellen Goode in December 1953. They were married for 57 years. He was part-o…
June Bailey Walz, 91, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born on June 28, 1929, in Kentucky to Castle Bailey and Minnie Bailey. Mrs. Walz is preceded in death by her husband, John Walz; two daughters, Donna Wilson and Susan Walz; two sons, …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.