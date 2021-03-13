Playing in the park

Vicky Dowd gets ready to catch her granddaughter Abigail at the bottom of a slide at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on Thursday. Dowd said Abigail loves being able to get out and play at the park. Just a few weeks ago, Limestone County was dealing with ice and snow events, but now residents are enjoying the warmer weather. Abigail's great-grandmother, Helen Carter, said she is just glad to be outside.

Vicky Dowd gets ready to catch her granddaughter Abigail at the bottom of a slide at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on Thursday. Dowd said Abigail loves being able to get out and play at the park. Just a few weeks ago, Limestone County was dealing with ice and snow events, but now residents are enjoying the warmer weather. Abigail's great-grandmother, Helen Carter, said she is just glad to be outside.

Playing in the park 2

Young Abigail Dowd sits on the lap of her grandmother Vicky Dowd, next to her great-grandmother Helen Carter. The group represented three generations having fun Thursday at Big Spring Memorial Park. Three weeks ago, Limestone County saw both ice and snow in a weeklong winter event, and now residents are glad to be able to get outside as temperatures climb while spring approaches.

Young Abigail Dowd sits on the lap of her grandmother Vicky Dowd, next to her great-grandmother Helen Carter. The group represented three generations having fun Thursday at Big Spring Memorial Park. Three weeks ago, Limestone County saw both ice and snow in a weeklong winter event, and now residents are glad to be able to get outside as temperatures climb while spring approaches.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you