Squeeze the day

Macon McDole, 6, right, and Britton Taylor, 6, sell lemonade and cookies Saturday with the help of Macon's mother, Tevvy McDole, center. The stand, constructed by Macon's grandfather Jimmy McDole, was set up in front of Belles and Beaus, a children's clothing and consignment store on Jefferson Street. The boys made some hard-earned cash to put in their piggy banks and save for something special.