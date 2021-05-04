editor's pick centerpiece featured
Squeeze the day
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Jacobs, 78, of Lester, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Hesters Chapel Church of Christ. Visitation 1-2 p.m. at the church. Burial in Hesters Chapel Cemetery.
Corabelle Williams, 96, of Lexington, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation 1 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead in wreck near Ardmore
- FOWL PLAY: Ducks creating issues at city park
- Arrest reports for 4/29/21
- Victim ID'd in Friday wreck
- CHANGE OF PLANS: Council hears heated debate over benefits
- Arrest reports for 4/28/21
- Calhoun announces Top 10 students for 2020-2021
- Council approves 415-lot development on Lindsay Lane
- Arrest reports for 4/27/21
- West player to continue football career in college
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.