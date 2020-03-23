The United States Social Security Administration will halt in-person visits but not benefits during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.
Telephone and online options are still available for most services, though the SSA announced it would suspend overpayment processing and collection, organization and individual representative payee accountings, processing most third-party requests for information, processing any Freedom of Information Act requests and starting or completing any medical continuing disability reviews.
What it will not suspend is paying benefits.
Andrew Saul, U.S. commissioner of Social Security, acknowledged a recent scam attempt in which people were told their payments would be stopped because of COVID-19. Saul said this is not true, and he urged citizens not to be be fooled by such claims.
Citizens are encouraged to visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call 1-800-772-1213 for more information.
