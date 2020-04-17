The Alabama Bicentennial Commission honored five sites and events in Limestone County with Legacy Project or commendation awards this week.
The awards were designed to recognize outstanding projects by communities and organizations that commemorated Alabama's 200th statehood anniversary. Forty-one commendations and 21 legacy awards were given.
In Limestone County, the Athens Bicentennial Mural and the Limestone County Courthouse Bell and Judge Rosenau Memorial received Legacy Awards. The bicentennial-themed mural, located on the corner of Market and Marion streets, features a variety of images that are immediately recognizable to most Athens residents. It was created by students under the direction of two local art teachers and currently serves as a popular photograph background for those visiting the Square.
On the Square itself is the courthouse bell and Rosenau memorial. The 1871 bell was used to signal momentous events and the time of day for more than a century. It was discovered during courthouse renovations and rehoused on the courthouse lawn. Later, benches were added to the site to honor the longest-serving judge in Limestone County, the late Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr. Rosenau was appointed to the bench in 1937 and elected to 10 subsequent terms before retiring.
“Locating the 1871 courthouse bell on the courthouse lawn allows this important piece of Limestone County history to be enjoyed by the citizens, just as it did years ago,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly at the time. “The addition of the memorial benches for Judge David Lee Rosenau Jr. allows our community a place to come and learn about the man who gave a large part of his life teaching us to respect both law enforcement officials and the judicial system.”
Commendation awards
The City of Athens, Town of Mooresville and the Limestone County Archives each received a commendation award from the bicentennial commission. The Town of Mooresville won for the Mooresville Bicentennial Garden, a place where visitors or residents can relax and learn about the small community in southern Limestone County.
"Because of our town’s size and resources, sharing our history on a day-to-day basis with our visitors and tourists has been limited for the last 200 years to a few yearly town events and the occasional scheduled town tours by our volunteer resident tour guides," said Nikki Sprader, the town's bicentennial chairman.
She said she was "beyond thrilled" for the garden and town to be honored. Sprader worked with others to bring the garden to life, and as a Mooresville resident, she can now watch people regularly enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis was equally excited to be recognized for the Archives' bicentennial project, "Map and Mini-Documentaries: Monuments, Memorials, and Markers of Limestone County." The series was first launched in February 2018 to mark Limestone County's bicentennial.
Available at limestonearchives.com and on the Archives' YouTube channel, the series features modern day footage, historic photos and documents, local dulcimer music and stories of historic sites in five to 10-minute documentaries.
In 2019, the project expanded to include an interactive map so visitors could learn even more about historic markers and sites in Limestone County.
"This especially is a great resource now, as so many families are undertaking school assignments and enrichment activities at home," Davis said. "We would love to see teachers and families use the map and videos to create a virtual — or physical — tour of Limestone County history, all while maintaining social distancing."
Tours were also a component of the Athens Bicentennial Bash, for which the city of Athens won a commendation award. Activities during the bash included a student-created historic scavenger hunt that started at the mural and took participants to various historic sites; exhibits with quilts, artwork and more at the Limestone County Archives; contests for best men's beard and best women's hat; Athens trivia contest; recreating a historic Trade Day photo on Marion Street; a birthday party in Athens' Scottish sister city, Stonehaven; and finally, tours of the Houston Memorial Library and the Donnell House.
"Numerous volunteers dedicated their time and talents to plan and host our 200th birthday party and celebrate our city's stories and people who are part of our state's early history," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
The city partnered with the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens Main Street to host the bash. The Mayor's Office plans to release a commemorative picture book with photos of Athens participating in the three-year statewide bicentennial celebration.
Each winning project will receive a bronze plaque noting the name of the project and its award. The Limestone County Commission announced plans to install and dedicate plaques at the Limestone County Archives in the coming months, while the Athens Mayor's Office and the Town of Mooresville will announce plans for dedication or installation at a later time.
Residents can visit Alabama200.org or any of the winners' websites and social media pages for more information on the bicentennial celebration and awards.
