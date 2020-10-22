* Editor's Note — The following article is part of a series. The News Courier will have additional articles from the event in future editions.
The Athens City Schools District now has 81% of its total student body back in a traditional classroom setting, according to Acting Superintendent Beth Patton.
Patton provided those figures during an update on ACS as part of a State of Education event hosted by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce at Calhoun Community College on Tuesday. Representatives from Limestone County Schools, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy were also on hand to participate in the event, which was broadcast online via Zoom.
Patton discussed how the school system is doing what it can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during this tumultuous year. She said students were given the option to start the school year in a traditional classroom setting or be remote learners.
Those choosing to start the school year as remote learners were required to make a commitment to do so for at least the first nine weeks of the year. After that period was up, remote learners and their parents could decide to remain online only or return to the traditional classroom.
Now that the first nine-week period is up, Patton said 81% of ACS students are in the traditional classroom setting as opposed to the 64% at the beginning of the school year.
“Students were ready to be back, and parents were really ready for students to be back,” she said. “Our teachers overwhelmingly could not wait to have students back in the classroom. We are continuing to follow CDC and ADPH guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and things are going really well.”
Patton said ACS received over $1.8 million in CARES Act funds to be used on anything COVID-19 related.
Another major point Patton discussed is the connection between the school system and the community.
“It's virtually impossible to know where one begins and the other ends,” Patton said. “We have a vision that has become a part of of our identity. We call it One Athens. It's an overarching, collaborative spirit that essentially says we are better together. Our size allows opportunities for involvement and connection for every student, parent and community member who wants to be a part of our One Athens family.”
ACS has 4,595 students across eight schools. Patton said the system posted a 90% graduation rate in 2019, with students averaging a score of 20.3 on the ACT compared to the state average of 18.9 and national average of 20.7. Sixty-two percent of teachers in the system have advanced degrees.
“We are extremely proud to offer 12 advanced placement courses, University of Alabama early college and dual-enrollment opportunities,” Patton said.
