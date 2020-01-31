Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks on Thursday laid out his vision for the future as the city gets prepared to deal with unprecedented short-term growth.
At a recent Athens Planning Commission meeting, the mayor said more than 3,632 dwelling units were approved over the last six months. He said another 500 are under consideration.
By using a multiplier of 2.5 persons per household, Marks said the city's population could quickly grow from 29,000 to more than 36,000 in a short time.
“Our greatest success is our greatest challenge,” Marks said, talking about the growth.
The mayor made his comments during the annual State of the City Address, presented by Athens State University on the campus of Athens State University. The event was sponsored by Tammy's Fine Jewelry in Athens.
The mayor's presentation focused on a four-pronged approach:
• Do we have childlike thinking?
• Are we practicing an all-inclusive focus?
• Do we have a financially sound focus? and
• What is the focus for the future?
Thinking young
Marks said the city was proactive in engaging young people in the schools and through the Mayor's Youth Commission.
“We're doing some great things in the school system and in the community,” he said. “We have to let their imaginations run, and let's find a way for them to be creative.”
He recently polled a group of third graders at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School to get their feedback on how to make Athens better. Their answers included teaching others to be kind, stopping people from smoking, helping kids with cancer and providing more music and art opportunities.
A fifth suggestion, “bring the Rolling Stones to Athens,” received hearty laughter from the chamber members, elected officials and business leaders in attendance.
“We're going to bring them right here to Athens State,” Marks told Athens State University President Phillip Way, who was among the crowd.
Marks praised the efforts of the Youth Commission, which secured a grant from the Dekko Foundation for a household hazardous waste day. The foundation challenged the group to raise $3,500 for the cause. If the students succeed, Dekko will match their efforts, dollar-for-dollar.
“I believe without a doubt they will raise that $3,500,” Marks said.
All-inclusiveness
In discussing inclusiveness, the mayor said the city needs to spend as much time thinking about how to redevelop older parts of town, like north Athens and Coleman Hill.
“Everybody can do cartwheels about new development, but we have to make sure we're enhancing other areas,” he said.
Efforts to help special-needs citizens are also being explored. The mayor said State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, is looking at sponsoring handicapped accessible swings at two city parks.
The city is also working to provide seat belt covers to be worn by persons with autism so first responders are aware when responding to an accident. The covers say the person may not respond, may resist help and may be unaware of danger.
Marks also wants to build a Miracle League field in Athens. The fields have a softer rubber surface, which makes them safer for special-needs children. Huntsville and Decatur each have them.
“I think we can do it for about $1 million,” he said.
Upcoming and ongoing projects
In a lighthearted moment, Marks addressed three items of particular interest to most Athenians — “I can't synchronize the lights on U.S. 72, I don't know about the (Forrest Street) bridges, and I don't know what's going into the old Kmart,” he said. “Well, I do know what's coming, but I can't tell you.”
Marks said if workers get a run of rain-free weather, it's feasible the bridges could be open as early as late May. The same is true of the city's new recreation center, which Marks is particularly proud of.
“It's going to blow us away,” he said of the 72,000-square-foot rec center.
Other projects of interest include the ongoing renovation of Fort Henderson off Brownsferry Street, which is being spearheaded by the Athens-Limestone Community Association. He also mentioned efforts to rebuild Jimmy Gill Park, which are now underway.
“It will be bigger and better and we're going to get this done,” Marks said. “It's one of the most rented parks in the city of Athens.”
Marks said he also wants local stakeholders to work together to turn the former Carter Gymnasium at Athens State into an event center.
“We need to work together on the funding stream, and we need to talk to our legislative delegation,” the mayor said. “We don't need to be growing this fast and then have to go to Huntsville, Decatur or Madison to have our events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.