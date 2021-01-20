A decision by the state to repurpose $72 million in coronavirus relief funds may cost cities and towns across Alabama millions of dollars, with the City of Athens potentially on the hook for more than $230,000, an official said.
Alabama set aside a portion of what it was awarded through the CARES Act to refund cities and towns for expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holly Hollman, communications specialist for Athens, said cities and towns had to show proof of how funds were related to COVID-19 before being reimbursed through the state's program. She said there was no set time frame that cities and towns had to adhere to for reimbursement requests other than making them once a month at most and for expenses that occurred between March and Dec. 31, 2020.
Hollman said the City of Athens elected to turn in these reimbursement requests quarterly, so the one to be made for October through December had yet to be turned in. That request's total would have been $234,111, according to Hollman.
“We got an email on Dec. 28 that said there was no deadline set but to send in reimbursement requests as soon as we could in January,” she said.
Hollman said Athens had yet to turn in the reimbursement request because officials were waiting on proofs of purchase needed to meet the state's requirement. Despite no firm deadline being set, State Director of Finance Kelly Butler emailed local governments Jan. 12 stating Jan. 11 was the deadline to make reimbursement requests.
“Pursuant to the provisions of Act 2020-199, $72 million of the remaining allocation of Alabama’s share of the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund for local government expenses has been reallocated to allow for an additional payment to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund,” Butler said in the email. “All reimbursement requests received by the Coronavirus Relief Fund office as of January 11, 2021, will be audited and processed in keeping with CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund policies and guidance.”
Hollman said many cities and towns had yet to complete the latest reimbursement request, with some potentially on the hook for millions in funds. In response to Butler's statement, Alabama League of Municipalities Executive Director Gregory Cochran said many city and town officials were expecting to have these reimbursement funds available through the end of this year, as Congress had extended the deadline for using CARES funds to December 2021.
The Alabama League of Municipalities is a nonpartisan membership association of more than 450 cities and towns across the state.
“Knowing that many of our municipalities are experiencing ongoing expenses related to the pandemic, we are disappointed with this decision and will continue to work with the Alabama Department of Finance, our congressional and legislative leaders to advocate for additional funding to address the financial impact COVID-19 continues to have on our budgets,” Cochran said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.