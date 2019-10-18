Alabama's unemployment rate hit a record low of 3% in September, officials with the Alabama Department of Labor announced Friday.
Employment rates fell in North Alabama counties, too, as Limestone, Morgan, Madison and Marshall counties were tied with rates of 2.1%. The only county better was Shelby at 1.9%.
Limestone's rate of 2.1% represents 935 unemployed persons in September. The September rate represents a slight decrease from the August rate of 2.4%.
“While we continue to be proud and amazed at these wonderful numbers, we cannot become complacent and forget our commitment to Alabama — to make sure that everyone who wants a job can have one,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We’re working hard to make that a reality, and we will keep pushing for even more economic opportunities for hardworking Alabamians.”
September’s rate represents 2,194,158 employed persons, a new record high, up 75,426 from September 2018’s count. There were 66,919 unemployed persons counted in September, setting yet another record low, compared to 70,608 in August and 84,568 in September 2018.
The civilian labor force grew to 2,261,077, a new high, up from 2,255,088 in August and 2,203,300 in September 2018.
“The job growth that Alabama is experiencing in 2019 is outstanding,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama's secretary of labor. “Since January, our economy has grown 55,900 jobs — more than double what economists predicted our job growth for the year would be — and we still have three months to account for. We’re outpacing the nation in over-the-year job growth as well, reaching our largest job growth percentage of the year at 2.3%.”
Sought-after workers
Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information division shows the most online wanted ads were for retail salespersons, registered nurses and customer service representatives, with 6,733 ads placed for those occupations in August.
Retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.30 per hour, registered nurses earn a mean wage of $29.26 per hour, and customer service representatives earn a mean wage of $16.65 per hour.
Thirty-three percent of job ads have salaries in the $50,000-79,000 range; 24% have salaries of $80,000 and above; 23% have salaries in the $30,000-49,000 range; and 20% have salaries of $30,000 or under.
The top three employers posting ads in August were: Walmart, (847), UAB Medicine (837), McDonald’s (748) and Lowe’s (656). These were followed by Family Dollar, Pizza Hut, CVS, Advance Auto Parts, Inc., Dollar Tree Stores and Lockheed Martin to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.
The transportation and warehousing sector was the focus of of a recent in-depth analysis by the Labor Market Information division. The top five occupations with the most online ads are heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, laborers and freight, stock and material movers, general and operations managers, bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists, and maintenance and repair workers. Eighty-eight percent of these jobs require a minimum of an associate’s degree.
“This sector has an average wage of $22.46 per hour, and 95% of these highlighted jobs in this industry pay more than $30,000 annually,” Washington said. “These are high quality, high-wage jobs.”
To see current job listings, visit www.joblink.alabama.gov.
