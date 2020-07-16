While there is much that remains uncertain about students returning to school this fall, one thing that is certain is local participation in the state's annual tax-free back-to-school holiday.
The holiday runs 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 17, through midnight Sunday, July 19.
The sales tax holiday gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state's 4% sales or use tax.
Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont and Limestone County will be taking part in the holiday. That means there will also be no city or county sales taxes on certain items during the three-day event.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he is glad the city participates in the event every year. He said he has gotten a few comments that the event seems too early in the year, but he reminds residents the dates are set by the state.
“I hope people will go out and take advantage of it,” Marks said. “This is a good thing at an uncertain time when we don't know what things will look like when schools reopen.”
Limestone County Commissioner Collin Daly mirrored Mark's sentiments, saying the county participates every year. Alabama has offered the three-day statewide reprieve from state sales tax on select school items since 2006.
“It's good for the kids going back to school,” Daly said. “I hope they get to go back to school; you never know right now. It's a good program all the way around.”
The Alabama Department of Revenue lists the following items as exempt from taxes:
• All human-wearing apparel suitable for general use and priced at $100 or less per item, not including clothing accessories, protective equipment and sports or recreational equipment;
• Computers, computer software, storage media, handheld electronic schedulers or personal digital assistants (not including cellphones), computer printers and printer supplies that can be bought in a single purchase for $750 or less, not including furniture, video games of a non-educational nature and any systems, devices, software or peripherals designed or intended primarily for recreational use;
• School supplies, school art supplies and school instructional materials priced at $50 or less, including required textbooks on an official school book list with a price of more than $30 but less than $50; and
• Books priced at $30 or less per book, not including magazines, newspapers, periodicals or any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form.
Visit https://bit.ly/ALsupplylist for an extended list of items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.