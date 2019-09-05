New funding for states to combat the opioid epidemic was made available Wednesday by the Trump administration, with Alabama set to receive a portion of the funding.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced in a press release more than $1.8 billion in funding to states by the administration.
Alabama will receive a total of $17,462,569.
“The opioid crisis is real in Alabama,” Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, told The News Courier Wednesday, adding the state has some of the highest statistics of opioid addiction as anywhere in the country. “Some areas are located right here in North Alabama.”
Butler said any help the state can get financially from the Trump administration is appreciated and needed. He said treatments for addiction, such as hospitalization, can be costly and getting off opioids isn't easy. He said the opioid epidemic affects families, children and the community.
“Every bit helps,” Butler said. “I appreciate the president's concern and empathy with the addiction problem we have here and across the country.”
The funding will be awarded by the Centers of Disease Control and by the Prevention and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.
The CDC will receive $900 million in funding in a three-year agreement with all states, territories and localities. The agency is releasing $30 million for the first year.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration is awarding approximately $932 million to all 50 states as part of its State Opioid Response grants. Alabama will receive $13,744,136 under the State Opioid Response program and the CDC will give $3,719,433 to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of so many Americans in local communities, we are beginning to win the battle against the opioid overdose crisis,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the release. “Our country is seeing the first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved. At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory. We will continue executing on the Department’s 5-Point strategy for combating the opioid crisis, and laying the foundation for a healthcare system where every American can access the mental healthcare they need.”
The HHS 5-Point strategy to combat opioids crisis includes better addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services; better data; better pain management; better targeting of overdose and reversing drugs; and better research.
By the end of 2019, HHS will have awarded more than $9 billion in grants to states and local communities to help increase access to treatment and prevention services since the start of the Trump administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.