Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely loudly voiced his innocence Tuesday when asked by Judge Pride Tompkins how he pleaded to the state's 13-count indictment against him.
“Not guilty on all counts,” said Blakely, who has served as Limestone County's sheriff since 1983. The outcome of his trial could determine if he continues in that role.
Tuesday's arraignment at the Limestone County Courthouse was the first step in the legal process for Blakely, who was indicted in August. Tompkins set Blakely's trial for Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Limestone County Courthouse.
Blakely was represented Tuesday by attorneys Robert Tuten and Marcus J. Helstowski of Huntsville-based McDaniel and McDaniel LLC. The state was represented by Assistant Attorney General Peggy Rossmanith, who declined to comment following Tuesday's arraignment.
The only other decision made by Tompkins Tuesday was setting Feb. 9 as the deadline for any pretrial motions to be filed by either side. He also asked the defense and state if they were working on a potential settlement to the case. Following the arraignment, Tuten told members of the media judges always want both sides to work out a resolution, but he didn't believe that would be possible in this case.
“I think it's our position this case will go to trial,” Tuten said. “I don't think there's any common ground between the two sides that either side is willing to agree to, to get this resolved. I think a settlement is highly unlikely, but the judge wants us to continue talking, and we'll certainly do that.”
Tompkins recently ruled against motions filed by Blakely's attorneys to find the Alabama Ethics Act unconstitutional and to dismiss the indictment against Blakely based on the “vague” nature of the ethics law. Tompkins also denied motions to dismiss a theft by deception count in the indictment and a motion requesting the state reorganize its discovery files, which Blakely's attorneys described as haphazard and a “data dump.”
Tuten said he anticipated the motions would be denied. He added the Alabama Supreme Court is reviewing the ethics law, and if found unconstitutional, he believes it could have an impact on Blakely's case.
When asked how Blakely was doing, Tuten said the sheriff was “aggravated by it all,” but added he's “doing well” and planned to continue in his role as sheriff.
“The sheriff is looking forward to having his day in court and proving he's innocent,” Tuten said.
The charges against Blakely
Of the 13 counts against Blakely, 12 are felonies, while one is a misdemeanor. The first four counts charge him with four separate thefts from his campaign account totaling $11,000. Counts 5–10 charge him with theft or ethics charges stemming from him taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the pistol permit fund.
Counts 12 and 13 charge the sheriff with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, Count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of currency, and/or a $50,000 cashier’s check, and/or a $22,189.68 credit.
Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the personal funds of inmates at the Limestone County Jail.
“There's no money missing, and all the audits came up exactly as they should have,” Tuten told The News Courier in August.
The charges against Blakely stem from an investigation conducted by the AG's office and the FBI.
