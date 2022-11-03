Amendment 4 was proposed by Rep. Jim Carns and co-sponsored by Representatives Arnold Mooney, Dickie Drake, David Standridge, Rich Wingo, Danny Garrett, David Faulkner, Allen Farley, and Allen Treadaway during the 2021 regular session.
“Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to provide that the implementation date for any bill enacted by the Legislature in a calendar year in which a general election is to be held and relating to the conduct of the general election shall be at least six months before the general election.”
This amendment requires any bill passed by the state legislature during an election year which affects how a general election is held must take effect at least six months before the general election.
If the majority of the voters vote “yes” on Amendment 4, any bill passed by the state legislature during an election year which affects how a general election is held must take effect at least six months before the general election.
If the majority of the voters vote “no” on Amendment 4, any bill passed by the state legislature which affects how the general election is held can take effect any time before the general election.
There are no associated costs to Amendment 4
