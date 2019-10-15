A status hearing in a three-year-old civil lawsuit filed by two former Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority managers is set for next month, court records show.
The hearing, set for Friday, Nov. 1, will be the first hearing in the case filed by Byron Cook and Greg Holland since May. The men, who were terminated by the LCWSA in October 2016, are seeking a jury trial.
Nov. 2 will mark three years since the men filed the lawsuit against members of the LCWSA board, former Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough and former LCWSA attorneys Mike Cole and Mark Maclin.
Earlier this month, presiding Judge William E. Hereford completed a review of documents produced by the defendants and ruled no documents were subject to the “crime-fraud” exception to attorney-client privilege. Attorneys for the defendants have argued turning over certain documents, including privilege logs, would constitute a breach of attorney-client privilege.
Privilege logs are generally kept by attorneys to keep track of communications between them and their clients.
The “crime-fraud” exception says, in part, that no attorney-client privilege exists "if the services of the attorney were sought or obtained to enable or aid anyone to commit or plan to commit what the client knew or reasonably should have known to be a crime or fraud." Attorneys for Cook and Holland previously issued a motion citing the exception and stated there is no attorney-client privilege among the defendants.
The case
Cook and Holland claim Yarbrough brought pressure to bear to get his son, Ben Yarbrough, hired with the LCWSA and later to get him a good review and a promotion.
The lawsuit also claims the elder Yarbrough ordered the LCWSA board to fire Cook and Holland because Yarbrough was angry at Holland for downgrading Ben's job review. They further claim Yarbrough was angry Cook would not fire Holland for doing so.
