With temperatures getting down into the single digits this week, it is time to ensure you and yours are prepared for winter weather.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is confident in high chances of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.
Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency shared tips for staying safe during cold weather with The News Courier.
Dress for the temperature
Chilly
- 1-2 shirt layers
- Long layer
- Outer layer to keep out wind and rain
- Warm, water proof shoes
Cold
- 2-3 shirt layers
- Gloves
- 1-2 pant layers
- Warm hat
- Outer layer to keep out wind and rain
- Water proof boots
Extreme cold
- 3+ laters, at least one insulating layer
- Gloves
- 2+ pant layers
- Warm hat
- Face mask
- Outer layer
- Waterproof boots
Build an emergency kit for your car
- Cell phone charger
- Water, snacks
- Mittens, hat, boots, warm clothes
- Flashlight
- Snow shovel and brush
- Blankets
- Tow rope
- Sand or kitty litter
- Full tank of gas
- Flares
- Spare tire
- Jumper cables
- First aid kit
Automotive Service Writer Cliff Thompson encourages readers to maintain their car in preparation for the upcoming winter weather.
“Tire pressure will be your big one. For every 10 degrees Fahrenheit you lose or gain 2 psi of pressure so keeping your tires at a proper level will help to increase tire life and reduce any extra wear that would occur from under inflation,” he said. “Make sure you have the proper coolant mixture, typically 50/50 of coolant and water.”
He went on to say, “keep an eye on your battery, extreme cold and heat are the quickest things to kill a battery, so be vigilant on that, or it could leave you stranded.”
Weather preparation
- Prevent freezing and possible bursting of water pipes by wrapping them, draining them, or allowing them to drip slowly.
- Stay weather aware by checking the forecast frequently.
- Cover your plants before sunset to allow them to retain hit, bring them inside if possible.
- Bring your pets inside.
Severe cold is a threat that can lead to fatal consequences if not taken seriously. For the best outcomes, follow the advice of the EMA and NWS.
