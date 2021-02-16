The National Weather Service's forecast for a major winter weather event included icing, snow, sleet or a combination thereof from Arizona to Alabama to the Northeast.
Icing was expected to cause the biggest issues in the affected areas of Alabama, which included Limestone County. NWS said the impact was expected to begin late Sunday and could go through Wednesday morning.
According to weather preparedness website Ready.gov, winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, frostbite, hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning from heating sources and heart attacks from overexertion during extreme weather.
“Pay attention to weather reports and warnings of freezing weather and winter storms,” states the site. “Listen for emergency information and alerts. Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.”
Ready.gov lists the following safety tips to help prepare for winter weather:
• Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping. Learn how to keep pipes from freezing, including leaving faucets dripping when below-freezing temperatures are expected;
• Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors with battery backups;
• Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power. Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication, and remember the needs of your pets; and
• Have extra batteries for radios and flashlights.
Local tips
According to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, the city saw some weather-related accidents as early as Saturday morning but nothing “serious.”
He said APD has been making preparations to assist the public during the upcoming winter weather event.
“We will be prepared for the worst, but we hope it doesn't get that bad,” Johnson said. “We don't know what to expect overnight, but I'm more concerned with Monday evening and night going into Tuesday.”
Johnson said Monday is a state and federal holiday since it falls after Valentine's Day, so that will keep some traffic off Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.
The largest expected impact from the weather event is ice. NWS said areas in northern Alabama could see over a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation.
“Ice is so different to drive on then snow,” Johnson said. “It's been a long time since we had a real icing event. I hope people stay in and take care of themselves.”
Johnson said a lot of people end up stuck on the road or in ditches during winter events. During the last major winter weather event in Limestone County, many travelers became stuck and abandoned their vehicles on I-65, he said. If a driver has to abandon their car on a roadway, Johnson advises leaving their name and contact info on the dash of the vehicles so authorities can contact them once the weather clears.
Johnson also encouraged those traveling during the weather event to keep hats, coats, gloves and blankets in their vehicles just in case anyone should become stuck. He said cold weather can cause issues with vehicle batteries draining, so having portable chargers or jumper cables handy is a good idea, too.
“Hopefully, we come through the other side of this thing and nobody is seriously hurt,” Johnson said. “Weather like this causes a lot of issues for our firemen as well. If you see power lines down, let (the electrical department) know about those as soon as possible. Never approach a downed line.”
