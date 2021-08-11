A former Montgomery Public Schools employee was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in prison and more than $300,000 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, alongside the FBI and Alabama Attorney General's Office, announced the sentence Wednesday. Walter James III, 50, of Montgomery, will also serve three years on supervised probation after his release from federal prison. The restitution he'll pay — a total of $314,867.55 to MPS — will cover the monetary losses his scheme cost their system, officials said.
Evidence and testimony revealed that, over the course of a nearly three-year period, James had presented himself as the owner of ED-ONE Professional Development Services. Officials said he worked with others in the MPS system to submit fraudulent invoices for consulting or professional development services that had vague descriptions of services supposedly provided.
"In reality, James did not provide any professional development services or products of any kind to MPS, nor did any of the purported consulting companies on the corresponding invoices that James submitted for payment," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday.
"It is such an outrageous violation of the public trust when people responsible for the education of our children cheat taxpayers and line their own pockets instead of benefitting students who, in this great country, are entitled to a public education," Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said. "Now, more than ever, it is critical that funds allocated to public schools make it to the classroom and are used to educate students. In this case, James ignored his responsibility to spend government funds on the children, and he deprived both students and teachers of much needed resources."
Stewart said she hopes the conviction will send a strong message to other educators who put themselves above the needs of children and teachers, letting them know they will be held accountable. Stewart is acting attorney for the Middle District Court of Alabama. It is the same court system in which multiple educators from Athens City and Limestone County school systems were indicted earlier this year for their role in a separate multiyear scheme to obtain school funds.
Of those educators, each faces a conspiracy to commit wire/mail fraud charge, while some face multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
"Employees of our nation's educational system must hold themselves to a higher standard," said James Jewell, FBI special agent in charge. "The strong partnerships we enjoy in with our state and local partners ensure this type of criminal activity will be detected and dealt with accordingly."
"Public employees are entrusted to be stewards of taxpayer funds," Alabama AG Steve Marshall said. "When that trust is broken, not only are public resources diminished but the community's faith in our government is undermined. Mr. James repeatedly stole considerable funds from the Montgomery Public Schools system, and his acts have eroded citizens' confidence in their local schools. His sentence should send an unmistakable message that those who violate the public trust will be held accountable."
The FBI, Alabama AGO, Alabama Ethics Commission and Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts investigated the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Govan and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.