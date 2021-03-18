A second member of the six-person group indicted earlier this year for their roles in a multiyear scheme to obtain state funds through fraudulent enrollment numbers has announced plans to change their plea from not guilty to guilty.
Greg Corkren, a retired public educator, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to the indictment, he was the sole member of Educational Opportunities and Management LLC and served as a liaison of sorts, gathering information from private schools that would be used by Athens City and Limestone County school officials to fraudulently enroll private school students in their respective virtual programs.
Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk also was indicted and has filed notice with the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Alabama that he will change his plea to guilty.
A hearing for Sisk's intent to change pleas has been tentatively scheduled for April 8. However, records show the hearing is set to be held via video teleconference, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerusha Adams has said the court could delay until the pandemic has lifted enough for it be safe to hold the hearing in person.
The News Courier will have more on this story.
