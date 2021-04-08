Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud in a multiyear scheme involving Athens City and Limestone County schools.
Sisk appeared by video teleconference in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerusha T. Adams.
Former educators Gregory Earl Corkren and David Webb Tutt also pleaded guilty Thursday. Corkren and Tutt each entered the plea for conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. Corkren also faced a second charge of aggravated identity theft.
Sisk, Corkren and Tutt remain on bond until sentencing, under the same conditions of release previously imposed by the court.
Others who are charged in the case include former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay, his wife Deborah Holladay and Rick Carter, ACS' director of planning.
The News Courier will have more in an upcoming edition.
